Ingredients:

  • Meatballs
    • 1 lb. ground beef
    • 1 egg
    • ¾ cup Italian Bread Crumbs
    • 1 tsp. salt
    • ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
  • Sauce, Pasta and Toppings
    • 1 can (16 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained
    • 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
    • 1 cup chicken broth
    • 1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
    • 1 tsp. salt
    • ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
    • 1 pkg. (10 oz.) refrigerated cheese tortellini
    • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
    • Chopped fresh basil leaves, if desire

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, mix Meatball ingredients. Shape mixture into 12 round meatballs.
  2. In a 6-quart slow cooker, mix diced tomatoes, tomato paste, broth, Italian seasoning, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add meatballs to the slow cooker.
  3. Cover and cook on High heat setting for 3 hours or on Low heat setting for 6 hours or until meatballs are completely cooked through.
  4. Add tortellini; cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until soft.
  5. Serve meatballs and tortellini with Parmesan cheese and basil