Ingredients:
- Meatballs
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 egg
- ¾ cup Italian Bread Crumbs
- 1 tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
- Sauce, Pasta and Toppings
- 1 can (16 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 pkg. (10 oz.) refrigerated cheese tortellini
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Chopped fresh basil leaves, if desire
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix Meatball ingredients. Shape mixture into 12 round meatballs.
- In a 6-quart slow cooker, mix diced tomatoes, tomato paste, broth, Italian seasoning, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add meatballs to the slow cooker.
- Cover and cook on High heat setting for 3 hours or on Low heat setting for 6 hours or until meatballs are completely cooked through.
- Add tortellini; cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until soft.
- Serve meatballs and tortellini with Parmesan cheese and basil