Karn’s Meal Deals: Slow Cooker Mushroom Pork Chops

This weeks Karn’s Meal Deal is Slow Cooker Mushroom Pork Chops. It’s great with fresh green beans and sliced pineapple.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups chopped onion
  • 4 boneless pork chops
  • Salt & Pepper
  • 1 (10.75 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 (10.75 oz.) can cream of chicken soup
  • 16 oz. sliced fresh mushrooms
  • 1 tsp. minced garlic

Preparation:

  • Place the chopped onion in the bottom of the slow cooker.
  • Add the pork chops on top of the onion (it is fine if you need to overlap them to fit).
  • In a bowl, mix the cans of soup, mushrooms, minced garlic, and black pepper.
  • Pour the mixture over the pork chops.
  • Cook on low 6-8 hours. Serve over rice or noodles.

