Karn’s Meal Deals: Slow Cooker Mushroom Pork Chops

This weeks Karn’s Meal Deal is Slow Cooker Mushroom Pork Chops. It’s great with fresh green beans and sliced pineapple.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups chopped onion
- 4 boneless pork chops
- Salt & Pepper
- 1 (10.75 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 (10.75 oz.) can cream of chicken soup
- 16 oz. sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
Preparation:
- Place the chopped onion in the bottom of the slow cooker.
- Add the pork chops on top of the onion (it is fine if you need to overlap them to fit).
- In a bowl, mix the cans of soup, mushrooms, minced garlic, and black pepper.
- Pour the mixture over the pork chops.
- Cook on low 6-8 hours. Serve over rice or noodles.