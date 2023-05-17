Ingredients:

  • 2 ½ lb. Vidalia onions, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup butter, melted
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • 2 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 6 fresh thyme sprigs, bundled with string
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 6 cups beef broth
  • 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 12 ½ inch slices of bakery baguette bread
  • 1 ½ cups shredded Swiss cheese

Directions

  1. In a 6 qt slow cooker, stir together onions, butter, salt and pepper. Add in thyme and the bay leaf. Cover and cook on high for 6 hours.
  2. After cooking, remove the thyme bundle and bay leaf. Stir in broth and vinegar. Cover and cook on high for 1 hour.
  3. Preheat broiler with racks about 6” below heat. Place oven-proof bowls on a large-rimmed baking sheet. Fill the bowls with soup mixture, top with bread and cheese. Broil till melted and browned.