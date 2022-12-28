Ingredients:

  • 2 ½ lb. boneless pork butt roast
  • 2 Granny Smith, Cortland, or Fuji apples, sliced
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 1 cup apple cider
  • 2 lb. bag sauerkraut

Directions

For easy clean-up, place a liner in your slow cooker.

  1. Place pork in slow cooker. Add apples, onion, and apple cider. Cover and cook on low for 3 hours.
  2. Place sauerkraut over pork. Cover and cook on high for 1 hour.
  3. Remove pork from slow cooker and slice thinly and place on large platter and surround meat with sauerkraut to serve.