Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 4 bone-in thick cut pork chops
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • ½ tsp. paprika
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 (10.5 oz.) can golden mushroom soup
  • 1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of chicken soup
  • ¾ cup beef broth
  • 8 oz. sliced mushrooms
  • 1 medium onion, sliced

Directions:

  1. For easy clean-up, put a cooking bag liner in your slow cooker.
  2. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat.
  3. Season pork with salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic powder. Brown pork in hot oil on both sides. Remove pork from pan and set aside.
  4. Add soups and broth to the hot pan and scrap to release all the brown bits from the pan.
  5. Place mushrooms and onion in the slow cooker. Top with browned pork chops. Pour soup mixture over top of the pork.
  6. Cover and cook on low for 7-8 hours.
  7. If the gravy is thin, thicken with a cornstarch slurry. Remove pork from slow cooker to serving platter. Cover with foil to keep warm. Combine 1 Tbsp. water and 1 Tbsp. cornstarch and whisk into gravy. Let thicken for about 5 minutes.