Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 4 bone-in thick cut pork chops
- Salt
- Pepper
- ½ tsp. paprika
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- 1 (10.5 oz.) can golden mushroom soup
- 1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of chicken soup
- ¾ cup beef broth
- 8 oz. sliced mushrooms
- 1 medium onion, sliced
Directions:
- For easy clean-up, put a cooking bag liner in your slow cooker.
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat.
- Season pork with salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic powder. Brown pork in hot oil on both sides. Remove pork from pan and set aside.
- Add soups and broth to the hot pan and scrap to release all the brown bits from the pan.
- Place mushrooms and onion in the slow cooker. Top with browned pork chops. Pour soup mixture over top of the pork.
- Cover and cook on low for 7-8 hours.
- If the gravy is thin, thicken with a cornstarch slurry. Remove pork from slow cooker to serving platter. Cover with foil to keep warm. Combine 1 Tbsp. water and 1 Tbsp. cornstarch and whisk into gravy. Let thicken for about 5 minutes.