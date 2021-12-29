Karns Meal Deals: Slow Cooker Pork & Sauerkraut

Karns Meal Deals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

  • 2.5 lb. pork loin trimmed of excess fat
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 Tbsp. oil
  • 2 lb. bag sauerkraut, drained*
  • 1 tsp. minced garlic
  • 1 onion sliced
  • 1 apple sliced
  • 1 cup apple juice

Directions

Liberally season the pork loin with salt and pepper on all sides. 

Heat oil in large pan. Sear pork loin on all sides, 2-3 minutes per side. 

Add seared pork into a lined slow cooker. Pour in apple juice. Place onions, apples, and garlic around the pork loin. Top with sauerkraut. 

Cover slow cooker and cook for 4-5 hours on high or 8-10 hours on low. 

*Note: If your family loves sauerkraut, feel free to add an additional bag when cooking.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss