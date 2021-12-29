Karns Meal Deals: Slow Cooker Pork & Sauerkraut

Ingredients
- 2.5 lb. pork loin trimmed of excess fat
- salt and pepper
- 1 Tbsp. oil
- 2 lb. bag sauerkraut, drained*
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 onion sliced
- 1 apple sliced
- 1 cup apple juice
Directions
Liberally season the pork loin with salt and pepper on all sides.
Heat oil in large pan. Sear pork loin on all sides, 2-3 minutes per side.
Add seared pork into a lined slow cooker. Pour in apple juice. Place onions, apples, and garlic around the pork loin. Top with sauerkraut.
Cover slow cooker and cook for 4-5 hours on high or 8-10 hours on low.
*Note: If your family loves sauerkraut, feel free to add an additional bag when cooking.