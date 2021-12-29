Karns Meal Deals: Slow Cooker Pork & Sauerkraut

Ingredients

2.5 lb. pork loin trimmed of excess fat

salt and pepper

1 Tbsp. oil

2 lb. bag sauerkraut, drained*

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 onion sliced

1 apple sliced

1 cup apple juice

Directions

Liberally season the pork loin with salt and pepper on all sides.

Heat oil in large pan. Sear pork loin on all sides, 2-3 minutes per side.

Add seared pork into a lined slow cooker. Pour in apple juice. Place onions, apples, and garlic around the pork loin. Top with sauerkraut.

Cover slow cooker and cook for 4-5 hours on high or 8-10 hours on low.

*Note: If your family loves sauerkraut, feel free to add an additional bag when cooking.