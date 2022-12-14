Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 1/2 – 2 lbs.. pork tenderloin salt and pepper
  • 1 1/2 lbs. baby potatoes
  • 1 lb. baby carrots
  • 1 large red onion, peeled and cut into large chunks
  • 2 tsp. minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup apple butter
  • 1/3 cup Dijon mustard
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 1 cup beef broth

Directions:

  • For easy clean-up, place a liner in your slow cooker.
  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Season pork with salt and pepper and place in skillet. Brown on all sides.
  • Place onions, potatoes and carrots in the slow cooker. Lay pork on top of vegetables.
  • In a small bowl, combine the minced garlic, apple butter, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, and broth. Pour over the pork and vegetables.
  • Cover and cook on low 6-8 hours or until potatoes are tender and pork is cooker thoroughly.
  • To serve, cut the pork into thin slices and place in the center of a platter, surrounded by the vegetables. Pour gravy over top.