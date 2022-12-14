Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 1/2 – 2 lbs.. pork tenderloin salt and pepper
- 1 1/2 lbs. baby potatoes
- 1 lb. baby carrots
- 1 large red onion, peeled and cut into large chunks
- 2 tsp. minced garlic
- 1/2 cup apple butter
- 1/3 cup Dijon mustard
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 1 cup beef broth
Directions:
- For easy clean-up, place a liner in your slow cooker.
- Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Season pork with salt and pepper and place in skillet. Brown on all sides.
- Place onions, potatoes and carrots in the slow cooker. Lay pork on top of vegetables.
- In a small bowl, combine the minced garlic, apple butter, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, and broth. Pour over the pork and vegetables.
- Cover and cook on low 6-8 hours or until potatoes are tender and pork is cooker thoroughly.
- To serve, cut the pork into thin slices and place in the center of a platter, surrounded by the vegetables. Pour gravy over top.