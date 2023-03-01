Ingredients:

  • 4 bone-in pork chops, about ¾” thick
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. pepper
  • 4 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 large yellow onion, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 ½ cups chicken broth (from 32-oz carton)
  • 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 Tbsp. water
  • 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • 1 Tbsp. cider vinegar

Directions:

  1. For easy clean-up, place a cooking liner in your slow cooker or spray with non-stick cooking spray.
  2. Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper.
  3. Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add bacon; cook and stir until browned. Using slotted spoon, transfer bacon to slow cooker. Increase heat of skillet to medium-high; add pork chops to bacon drippings in skillet. Cook about 4 minutes on each side or until browned. Transfer to slow cooker.
  4. Add onions to skillet. Cook and stir about 4 minutes or until softened. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Transfer to slow cooker. Add broth, Worcestershire sauce and bay leaves. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 2 hours or until pork chops are just done, but still moist.
  5. Remove pork chops to serving tray; cover with foil to keep warm. Increase slow cooker to High heat setting.
  6. In small bowl, beat water, cornstarch and vinegar with whisk. Stir into liquid in slow cooker. Cover; cook 20 to 25 minutes or until slightly thickened.
  7. Ladle sauce over pork chops; serve immediately.