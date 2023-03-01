Ingredients:
- 4 bone-in pork chops, about ¾” thick
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- 4 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 large yellow onion, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 ½ cups chicken broth (from 32-oz carton)
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp. cider vinegar
Directions:
- For easy clean-up, place a cooking liner in your slow cooker or spray with non-stick cooking spray.
- Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper.
- Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add bacon; cook and stir until browned. Using slotted spoon, transfer bacon to slow cooker. Increase heat of skillet to medium-high; add pork chops to bacon drippings in skillet. Cook about 4 minutes on each side or until browned. Transfer to slow cooker.
- Add onions to skillet. Cook and stir about 4 minutes or until softened. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Transfer to slow cooker. Add broth, Worcestershire sauce and bay leaves. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 2 hours or until pork chops are just done, but still moist.
- Remove pork chops to serving tray; cover with foil to keep warm. Increase slow cooker to High heat setting.
- In small bowl, beat water, cornstarch and vinegar with whisk. Stir into liquid in slow cooker. Cover; cook 20 to 25 minutes or until slightly thickened.
- Ladle sauce over pork chops; serve immediately.