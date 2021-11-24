Karn’s Meal Deals: Slow Cooker Turkey Pot Pie

Ingredients
- 2 cups leftover turkey, chopped
- 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
- 3 cups turkey gravy
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon herb and garlic seasoning
- 1 can crescent rolls
Directions
Mix turkey, vegetables, gravy, cream, and seasoning in slow cooker.
Cook on low for 4-6 hours until bubbly.
Transfer to casserole dish (or use oven-safe slow cooker insert) and lay crescent roll dough over the top (cut to fit if needed).
Bake for 9-11 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown.