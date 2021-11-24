Karn’s Meal Deals: Slow Cooker Turkey Pot Pie

Ingredients

2 cups leftover turkey, chopped

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables

3 cups turkey gravy

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon herb and garlic seasoning

1 can crescent rolls

Directions

Mix turkey, vegetables, gravy, cream, and seasoning in slow cooker.

Cook on low for 4-6 hours until bubbly.

Transfer to casserole dish (or use oven-safe slow cooker insert) and lay crescent roll dough over the top (cut to fit if needed).

Bake for 9-11 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown.