Ingredients:
- 14 oz. smoked sausage, sliced
- ¼ cup chopped onion
- 6 eggs
- ½ cup milk
- ¼ cup sour cream
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- ½ cup chopped roasted red pepper
- 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Cook sausage and onion in a 10” oven-proof skillet over medium heat until sausage is browned.
- In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, sour cream, salt, and pepper. Stir in red pepper.
- Sprinkle 1 cup of cheese over the sausage. Pour egg mixture into pan.
- Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Sprinkle the remaining ½ cup of cheese over top and return to the oven to melt the cheese (3-5 minutes).