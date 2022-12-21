Ingredients:

  • 14 oz. smoked sausage, sliced
  • ¼ cup chopped onion
  • 6 eggs
  • ½ cup milk
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. black pepper
  • ½ cup chopped roasted red pepper
  • 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 400°F.
  • Cook sausage and onion in a 10” oven-proof skillet over medium heat until sausage is browned.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, sour cream, salt, and pepper. Stir in red pepper.
  • Sprinkle 1 cup of cheese over the sausage. Pour egg mixture into pan.
  • Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Sprinkle the remaining ½ cup of cheese over top and return to the oven to melt the cheese (3-5 minutes).