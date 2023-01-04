Ingredients:
- 2 Granny Smith Apples 4 oz Cheddar Cheese
- 12 oz Smoked Turkey breast
- 8 oz Grape Tomatoes
- 4 oz Shredded Carrot
- 12 oz Romaine Lettuce
- 4 oz Chef Tim’s Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette
- 1 French Baguette to serve with the meal
Directions:
Cut Granny Smith Apples into cubes. Shred Cheddar. Cut smoked Turkey breast into thin planks.
Cut Grape Tomatoes in half. Shred Carrot. Chop Lettuce. Place all prepped ingredients in a large bowl.
Shake Chef Tim’s Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette vigorously until it’s black and immediately pour over the salad. Toss all ingredients and serve. Serve French baguette with a meal.