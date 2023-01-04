Ingredients:

  • 2 Granny Smith Apples 4 oz Cheddar Cheese
  • 12 oz Smoked Turkey breast
  • 8 oz Grape Tomatoes
  • 4 oz Shredded Carrot
  • 12 oz Romaine Lettuce
  • 4 oz Chef Tim’s Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette
  • 1 French Baguette to serve with the meal

Directions:

Cut Granny Smith Apples into cubes. Shred Cheddar. Cut smoked Turkey breast into thin planks.

Cut Grape Tomatoes in half. Shred Carrot. Chop Lettuce. Place all prepped ingredients in a large bowl.

Shake Chef Tim’s Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette vigorously until it’s black and immediately pour over the salad. Toss all ingredients and serve. Serve French baguette with a meal.