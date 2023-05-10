Ingredients:
- 4 Tbsp water
- 2 tsp cornstarch
- ½ cup ketchup
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp hot sauce
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 lb (26/30 ct) shrimp – peeled & deveined
Ingredients:
- In a large bowl, mix water with cornstarch till well combined. Add ketchup, honey, soy sauce, hot sauce, and garlic. Set aside.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Season and peel and deveined shrimp with salt and pepper. Add shrimp to the heated oil and cook for 5 minutes until just cooked thru.
- Add the sauce mixture to the pan and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to very low and simmer for 5 minutes until the sauce has thickened, stirring occasionally.