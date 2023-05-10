Ingredients:

  • 4 Tbsp water
  • 2 tsp cornstarch
  • ½ cup ketchup
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp hot sauce
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 lb (26/30 ct) shrimp – peeled & deveined

  1. In a large bowl, mix water with cornstarch till well combined. Add ketchup, honey, soy sauce, hot sauce, and garlic. Set aside.
  2. Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat.
  3. Season and peel and deveined shrimp with salt and pepper. Add shrimp to the heated oil and cook for 5 minutes until just cooked thru.
  4. Add the sauce mixture to the pan and bring to a boil.
  5. Reduce heat to very low and simmer for 5 minutes until the sauce has thickened, stirring occasionally.