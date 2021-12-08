Karn’s Meal Deals: Tater Tot Casserole

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. butter

2 lbs. frozen Tater Tots

4 eggs

1 cup milk

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup sour cream

5 chives, chopped

1 lb. Italian sausage, casing removed

2 tsp. seasoned salt

1 Tbsp. hot sauce

1⁄4 cup breadcrumbs or 1/4 cup seasoned stuffing mix

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

Directions

Butter the sides and bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish.

In a large bowl, mix eggs, milk, sour cream, chives, seasoned salt, hot sauce, and salt and pepper and whisk until well blended.

Add 2 cups cheddar and 1 cup mozzarella cheese and Tater Tots to mixture. Stir to coat Tater Tots.

In small pan, cook sausage until just before done, drain and add to tot mixture.

Pour the mixture into greased baking pan and top with remaining cheese and the bread crumbs. Spread topping evenly.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until topping is golden brown.