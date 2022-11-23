Ingredients:

  • 2 cups cubed cooked turkey
  • 3/4 cup turkey gravy
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 2 cups prepared stuffing
  • 1 can (15-1/4 oz.) whole kernel corn, drained
  • 2 cups mashed potatoes
  • 1 egg

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 325°.
  • Coat a 2-qt. baking dish with cooking oil.
  • Layer the turkey, gravy, carrots, stuffing, and corn in the prepared baking dish.
  • Combine the mashed potatoes with the egg. Mix well. Spoon the ingredients in the baking dish.
  • Bake, uncovered, until edges of potatoes are browned, 45-50 minutes and the casserole reaches an internal temp of 155°F. If the potatoes brown too much before reaching the proper temperature, cover them with foil.