Ingredients:
- 2 cups cubed cooked turkey
- 3/4 cup turkey gravy
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 2 cups prepared stuffing
- 1 can (15-1/4 oz.) whole kernel corn, drained
- 2 cups mashed potatoes
- 1 egg
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325°.
- Coat a 2-qt. baking dish with cooking oil.
- Layer the turkey, gravy, carrots, stuffing, and corn in the prepared baking dish.
- Combine the mashed potatoes with the egg. Mix well. Spoon the ingredients in the baking dish.
- Bake, uncovered, until edges of potatoes are browned, 45-50 minutes and the casserole reaches an internal temp of 155°F. If the potatoes brown too much before reaching the proper temperature, cover them with foil.