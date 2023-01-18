Ingredients:
- 2 lb. butternut squash, cut into cubes
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. dried sage
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 lb. smoked sausage, cut into 1” thick slices
Directions:
- ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- Preheat oven to 400°F. For easy clean-up, line a large baking sheet and aluminum foil and coat with cooking oil spray.
- In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, thyme, and sage. Add squash cubes and toss to coat.
- Place squash on a baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Place in preheated oven and cook for 20 minutes.
- After 20 minutes, stir squash. Place sausage on the baking pan with squash. Bake for another 20 minutes (turn sausage over after 10 minutes).
- Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and put back into the oven to melt the cheese.