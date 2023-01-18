Ingredients:

  • 2 lb. butternut squash, cut into cubes
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1/2 tsp. dried sage
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 lb. smoked sausage, cut into 1” thick slices

Directions:

  1. ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  2. Preheat oven to 400°F. For easy clean-up, line a large baking sheet and aluminum foil and coat with cooking oil spray.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, thyme, and sage. Add squash cubes and toss to coat.
  4. Place squash on a baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Place in preheated oven and cook for 20 minutes.
  5. After 20 minutes, stir squash. Place sausage on the baking pan with squash. Bake for another 20 minutes (turn sausage over after 10 minutes).
  6. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and put back into the oven to melt the cheese.