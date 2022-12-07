Ingredients:
- 1 lb lean Ground Beef
- 1/2 cup White Onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup Cento Roasted Peppers, chopped (optional)
- 1/2 cup Celery Stalks, chopped
- 1 Tbsp Bellino Minced Garlic
- 3 Tbsp Cento Tomato Paste in a Tube 1 can Cento Red Kidney Beans (19 oz), drained
- 3 oz Pepperoni, sliced (optional) 1 can Cento All Purpose Crushed Tomatoes (28 oz), reserve can for water
- 2 tsp Chili Powder 2 tsp Cento Italian Seasoning 1 tsp Cento Fine Sicilian Sea Salt 1/4 tsp Cento Ground Black Pepper
Directions:
- In a stock pot add the first five ingredients and cook for 7 minutes then add paste, beans, pepperoni, and seasonings, and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes and ½ a can of water. Simmer on low for 20-25 minutes. Add water as needed to achieve desired consistency and thickness