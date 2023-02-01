Ingredients:
- 1 cup finely chopped celery stalks
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tsp. dried chives
- 2 tsp. dried dill
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. seafood seasoning
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 lb. cooked shrimp, chopped into bite-size pieces
- Butter
- Potato hot dog rolls
- Lettuce
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix together the first 8 ingredients; blend well. Fold in chopped shrimp.
- Spread butter on the inside of the potato roll and broil or pan-fry to brown.
- Line roll with lettuce and top with shrimp mixture