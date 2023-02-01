Ingredients:

  • 1 cup finely chopped celery stalks
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tsp. dried chives
  • 2 tsp. dried dill
  • 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. seafood seasoning
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 lb. cooked shrimp, chopped into bite-size pieces
  • Butter
  • Potato hot dog rolls
  • Lettuce

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, mix together the first 8 ingredients; blend well. Fold in chopped shrimp.
  2. Spread butter on the inside of the potato roll and broil or pan-fry to brown.
  3. Line roll with lettuce and top with shrimp mixture