Ingredients
- 1 medium green pepper, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 cups finely diced cooked turkey
- 2 (15 oz.) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (16 oz.) jar salsa
- 1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce
- 1 (14-1/2 oz.) can Mexican stewed tomatoes
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 12 (6”) corn tortillas
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
Directions
- In a large nonstick saucepan coated with cooking spray, cook green pepper and onion over medium heat until softened. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in turkey, beans, salsa, tomato sauce, tomatoes, onion powder, garlic powder and cumin. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spread 1 cup meat sauce into a 13×9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with six tortillas. Spread with half the remaining meat sauce; sprinkle with 1 cup cheese. Layer with remaining tortillas and meat sauce.
- Cover and bake 20 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 5-10 minutes longer or until bubbly and cheese is melted.