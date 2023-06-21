Ingredients:
- 1 tsp. grated lemon zest
- 3 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Tbsp. minced fresh oregano (or 1 tsp. dried oregano)
- Salt
- Pepper
- 4 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 lb. cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled (4 oz)
- 1/4 cup thinly-sliced red onion
- 1/4 cup plain yogurt
- 1 1/2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1″ pieces.
Directions:
- Combine lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Slowly whisk in oil until thoroughly incorporated. Place half of the dressing in a serving bowl and add tomatoes, feta, and onion and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- To the reserved dressing, add yogurt and whisk to combine. Divide this in half and add chicken; toss to coat. Thread chicken onto skewers. Cook chicken on a preheated grill, turning occasionally until cooked thoroughly.
- Place cooked chicken skewers on a serving platter and brush with reserved yogurt dressing. Serve with tomato salad