Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp. grated lemon zest
  • 3 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 Tbsp. minced fresh oregano (or 1 tsp. dried oregano)
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 lb. cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled (4 oz)
  • 1/4 cup thinly-sliced red onion
  • 1/4 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 1/2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1″ pieces.

Directions:

  1. Combine lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Slowly whisk in oil until thoroughly incorporated. Place half of the dressing in a serving bowl and add tomatoes, feta, and onion and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
  2. To the reserved dressing, add yogurt and whisk to combine. Divide this in half and add chicken; toss to coat. Thread chicken onto skewers. Cook chicken on a preheated grill, turning occasionally until cooked thoroughly.
  3. Place cooked chicken skewers on a serving platter and brush with reserved yogurt dressing. Serve with tomato salad