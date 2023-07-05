Ingredients:

  • 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 2 plum tomatoes, diced
  • 1 rotisserie chicken
  • 1 avocado, diced
  • 4 slices cooked bacon, broken into pieces
  • 1/2 c. crumbled blue cheese
  • 4 thick slices iceberg lettuce
  • Hard-cooked egg, finely-chopped

Directions:

  1. In large bowl, combine extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
  2. Stir in plum tomatoes. From rotisserie chicken, shred 3 cups meat. Stir into dressing along with avocado, bacon and crumbled blue cheese.
  3. Serve over 4 thick slices iceberg lettuce; top with finely-chopped hard-cooked egg