Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 plum tomatoes, diced
- 1 rotisserie chicken
- 1 avocado, diced
- 4 slices cooked bacon, broken into pieces
- 1/2 c. crumbled blue cheese
- 4 thick slices iceberg lettuce
- Hard-cooked egg, finely-chopped
Directions:
- In large bowl, combine extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
- Stir in plum tomatoes. From rotisserie chicken, shred 3 cups meat. Stir into dressing along with avocado, bacon and crumbled blue cheese.
- Serve over 4 thick slices iceberg lettuce; top with finely-chopped hard-cooked egg