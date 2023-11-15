Ingredients
- 14 oz. frozen uncooked potato gnocchi
- 1 lb. smoked sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and sliced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded, and sliced
- ½ red onion, sliced
- 1 (24 oz.) jar Marinara sauce
- 8 oz. fresh mozzarella, cut into ½-inch cubes
- Fresh basil
- Crushed red pepper flakes
- Grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Line a large sheet pan with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray. Set aside.
- Place the gnocchi, sausage, peppers, and onions on the baking sheet. Pour marinara sauce over the gnocchi, sausage, and vegetables. Toss until well coated. Spread gnocchi, sausage and vegetables in an even layer.
- Bake for 20 minutes, stirring after 10 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the oven and evenly sprinkle fresh mozzarella cheese cubes over the top. Place the pan back in the oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the oven and garnish with fresh basil, crushed red pepper flakes, and grated Parmesan cheese.