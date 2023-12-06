Ingredients:
- 1-3/4 pounds potatoes (about 4 medium), peeled and cubed
- 2 medium carrots, chopped
- 2 celery ribs, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 medium green pepper, chopped
- 2 pounds uncooked bratwurst links
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups half-and-half cream
- 2 tablespoon cornstarch
- 4 tablespoons cold water
Directions:
Place first 5 ingredients in a 5-qt. slow cooker; toss to combine. Top with bratwurst. Mix broth with salt, basil and pepper; pour over top.
Cook, covered, on low 6-7 hours until sausage is cooked through and vegetables are tender. Remove sausages from slow cooker; cut into 1-in. slices. Return sausages to potato mixture; stir in cream.
Mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into stew. Cook, covered, on high until thickened, about 30 minutes.