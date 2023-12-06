Ingredients:

1-3/4 pounds potatoes (about 4 medium), peeled and cubed

2 medium carrots, chopped

2 celery ribs, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

2 pounds uncooked bratwurst links

1/2 cup chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 cups half-and-half cream

2 tablespoon cornstarch

4 tablespoons cold water

Directions:

Place first 5 ingredients in a 5-qt. slow cooker; toss to combine. Top with bratwurst. Mix broth with salt, basil and pepper; pour over top.

Cook, covered, on low 6-7 hours until sausage is cooked through and vegetables are tender. Remove sausages from slow cooker; cut into 1-in. slices. Return sausages to potato mixture; stir in cream.

Mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into stew. Cook, covered, on high until thickened, about 30 minutes.