Ingredients:
- 1 (3 lb.) boneless pork butt roast, trimmed
- 3 cups chopped onions
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. minced garlic
Directions:
- For easy clean-up, place a cooking bag in your slow cooker.
- Sprinkle onions on the bottom of the slow cooker. Top with pork roast.
- In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients and pour over pork.
- Cook on low for 10-12 hours.
- Remove pork from slow cooker and shred with 2 forks. Return shredded pork to the slow cooker and stir to combine with 1 cup of juices or more as needed