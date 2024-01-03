Ingredients:

  • 1 (3 lb.) boneless pork butt roast, trimmed
  • 3 cups chopped onions
  • ½ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
  • 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. chili powder
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp. minced garlic

Directions:

  1. For easy clean-up, place a cooking bag in your slow cooker.
  2. Sprinkle onions on the bottom of the slow cooker. Top with pork roast.
  3. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients and pour over pork.
  4. Cook on low for 10-12 hours.
  5. Remove pork from slow cooker and shred with 2 forks. Return shredded pork to the slow cooker and stir to combine with 1 cup of juices or more as needed