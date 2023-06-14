Ingredients

  • 4 Tbsp. honey, or more to taste
  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard, or more to taste
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste
  • 1 pork tenderloin
  • 1 (20 oz.) can of pineapple chunks, drained
  • 1/2 tsp. salt, or to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Mix honey, Dijon mustard, and black pepper together in a bowl until texture of a paste. Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.
  2. Cook pork tenderloin in the hot skillet until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer pork loin to a baking dish. Spread honey paste over entire pork loin. Spread pineapple chunks around pork loin and sprinkle salt over pork loin.
  3. Place a cooking thermometer into the pork loin and cover dish with aluminum foil.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until pork is cooked through (internal temperature of 145°F). Transfer pork loin to a work surface and let rest, 3 to 5 minutes.
  5. Blend pineapple chunks and drippings in a blender until sauce is smooth; serve alongside pork