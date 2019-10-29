Kennard-Dale football player recovering after injury

by: WHTM Staff

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the brutal injury Patrick Maloney sustained Friday night, his mom says that he is in better shape.

Maloney is a senior and football captain at Kennard-Dale High School. He’s off the ventilator and sedation according to his mom and is also awake, talking little, understands basic commands and knows what year it is.

His mother preaches patience in reference to Patrick’s recovery and that his current situation “is a marathon not a sprint.”

Maloney had suffered a head injury and collapsed on the sideline Friday night. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where a neurosurgeon performed emergency surgery and flown to Penn State Health in Hershey for additional treatment.

First off we want to thank everyone for their continued support and prayers for Patrick and his family. He continues to…

Posted by Kennard-Dale Rams Football on Monday, October 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

