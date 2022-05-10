LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kiwanis Club of Lititz is holding a Kids Free Fun Day in Lititz Springs Park on May 21 for up to 500 children under the age of 11.

The event will include a bounce house, large inflatable games, yard games, an obstacle course, an adaptive tennis program, a visit from the Lititz K-9 unit and Lititz Fire Department, face painting, and balloon art, according to a press release from the Kiwanis Club of Lititz. Kids will also get food, a book, and prizes at the free event.

Everything for the Kids Free Fun Day in the Park is paid for using proceeds from the Kiwanis Club’s Pretzel Fest, which was held on April 30 and sold out more than a month before it took place.

Free vouchers for kids to attend the event are available at Lititz Borough Hall, the Lititz Public Library, and the Manheim Township Public Library. Kids with vouchers are guaranteed to get into the event at 11 a.m., and if any tickets are still available on the day of the event, they will be distributed to those without vouchers starting at 11:30. The event ends at 2 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Lititz hopes to make this an annual event, the press release says. The first Kids Free Fun Day was held three years ago, but this will only be the second time the organization is holding the event due to the pandemic.

Learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Lititz or become a member here.