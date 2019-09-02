Kipona festivities happening Monday, a Labor Day Celebration

Food, fun and music, Monday is Day 3 and the final day of the Kipona Festival on Riverfront Park and City Island. This is the 103rd year of the Labor Day tradition in the city of Harrisburg.

The main events run from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. Through the event there are 30+ food vendors and nonstop live music on two stages.

Breakdown of events on Monday:

10 a.m. – 2 pm. Dick Reese canoe & kayak races

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Artist market, Biergarten, Family Fun Zone, Paws in the Park

Noon – Pilates & Plants class

2:30 p.m. – Crab Cake eating contest

There’s a free family fun zone through the event from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm where kids can enjoy free face painting, arts and crafts and a bubble festival with Grandpop Bubbles.

Special events happening in the Family Fun Zone Monday:

11 a.m. – USCG Auxiliary Water safety class

Noon – Legacy Dance group

1 p.m. – Teach your children where they live

Noon- 3 p.m. – Kick Street soccer game

2 p.m. — Harrisburg Improv Theater

3 p.m. — Magician Eddy Ray

5 p.m. — Tha’ Maniacz Dance Group

For a full list of the festival events and a breakdown of the food vendors with food allergies click here.