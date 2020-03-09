Lancaster County Convention Center not planning to cancel events in midst of coronavirus outbreak

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands typically congregate inside Lancaster County Convention Center when large-scale events are held. Though there is considerably more preparation involved in the wake of coronavirus concerns.

“This building is relied upon a lot of people for employment. This community relies on the people who come here to go into the community and spend dollars,” Executive Director of the convention center Kevin Malloy said. “We have to think about the safety of the people who work here, the people who live here, and who work in the businesses downtown.

There are no current plans to cancel any large event at the convention center. Malloy says the convention center and event organizers are asking those who are sick to stay home.

Organizers with Zenkaikon: a celebration of anime, comics, games, science fiction, and fandom, are expecting about 6,000 attendees a day, between March 20-22.

“Those who attend will come to a building that has the pumps for anti-bacterial,” Malloy said. “We’ll monitor to make sure the soaps are in the dispensers. We’ll do all the wipe downs.”

Event organizers also say extra medical personnel will be available to assist.

Despite the convention center’s confidence in keeping events open, some in the tourist industry around Lancaster County are preparing for the possibility of future events being canceled over coronavirus concerns.

The Director of Communications with Discover Lancaster, Joel Cliff, said they are still trying to weigh the economic impact of canceling events.