Lancaster County funeral home honoring lives lost to coronavirus

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A funeral home in Lancaster County is doing its part to remember people who’ve died from Covid-19.

Lining Lititz Pike in front of the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home is flags — each one honoring every coronavirus victim the home has served since the virus hit.

Saying goodbye to a loved one is never easy, but the grieving and mourning process is more difficult than ever because of the pandemic.

So far, the home has held funerals for 114 Covid-19 victims, each life now memorialized in a flag-waving along the pike.

The director says these flags may be for the families and those who lost their fight — but they also help the staff during what has been a stressful and difficult time for everyone.

These flags exist as a small gesture to remember those we’ve lost.

