LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Zenkaikon announced Thursday it will be canceling its anime and sci-fi convention for 2020 due to coronavirus precautions and Gov. Wolf’s guidelines.

Anyone who purchased a membership for Zenkaikon 2020, or bought an artist alley or dealers room table, will be refunded in the coming weeks, stated on its website.

Membership rollover to Zenkaikon 2021 is also an option in lieu of a refund. The form to do is can be found here.