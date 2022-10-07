LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Oct. 7, is John Perisol McCaskey day, celebrating his birth anniversary in Lancaster County.

This year’s celebration marks McCaskey’s 185th birthday.

McCaskey worked as an educator and administrator at Lancaster Boys High School, which was later named after him, for 50 years.

McCaskey’s great-great-grandchildren took part in the event.

“It’s humbling knowing what a wonderful person he was and how much he has contributed to our community and I just love learning about him and honoring him in this way,” said Debby Lynch, the great-great-granddaughter of J.P. McCaskey.

McCaskey also acted as the mayor of Lancaster from 1906 to 1910.