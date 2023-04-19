LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ever since the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition opened its community hub called the Loop, it’s become a safe place for the community.

“We wouldn’t be under attack if we weren’t a threat and that means we are growing stronger and love is winning,” said K. Foley, executive director at the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition.

But as a growing number of states pass or consider laws targeting LGBT people, it’s inflicting pain on the community.

“People are coming in and saying they have just attempted suicide. Not just that they are thinking about it. Every 45 seconds someone attempts suicide in the LGBT community,” Foley said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

K. Foley says much of the legislation has been directed at transgender youth.

“The misuse of pronouns and dead-naming is already like death by a thousand papers,” Foley added.

It’s not only mental health, housing insecurity is also a major issue within the community.

“Our youth are getting kicked out for coming out and there is a housing crisis period in Lancaster County. In Lancaster City, where our focus is, it is extreme,” Foley said.

The center counts on a four bed unit, but the waiting list is long, and always growing.

“The directed attack on our community is making us a threat politically but is also making us a threat to partner with community partners because of funding issues,” Foley said.