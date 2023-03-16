LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster plans to expand its bike ride share program called “Bike It.”

The city received a grant from PennDOT as part of congestion mitigation initiative, to double the number of bikes from 25 to 50.

Bicycles will be able to dock at 14 stations, instead of the already existing six stations.

Public Works Director Stephen Campbell said the program has seen growth in ridership, but that limited availability has presented obstacles. Between 2021 and 2022, the city saw a 60 percent increase in ridership and expects modest gains this year.

“Bicycling has become more and more popular just everywhere not just in the City of Lancaster or in suburban Lancaster, but it’s becoming more appealing to students as an alternative way to get around,” Campbell said.

When the expansion is fully implemented later this spring, the increased capacity would put a station within a quarter mile of where most city residents live.