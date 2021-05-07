Lancaster Symphony Orchestra announces free virtual performance

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will be holding a virtual performance featuring Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky on its new LSO at home platform beginning May 7 at 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled with Lancaster’s response to our virtual spring performances,” says Guy McIntosh, LSO Executive Director. “With one more performance on the way and additional plans for the future, we are grateful to be able to keep the music playing.”

To join the free virtual event, you can visit the new LSO at Home platform by clicking here to sign up and watch. Your name and email address will be required to register a new account.

For more information about the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, click here or call their offices at 717-291-6440.