(WHTM) — Midstate letter carriers are getting ready to start their “Stamp Out Hunger” event. On May 14, letter carriers will be collecting donations for local families in need.

People can donate nonperishable foods and anything else they wish by putting items in their mailboxes or anywhere they receive mail. Letter carriers will collect those donations, which will go to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

“We just find in one day that we collect just tons, I mean, across the nation, just tons of food that we’re able to donate and take care of those who are hungry,” said Darrel Vance, congressional district liaison for the Pennsylvania State Association of Letter Carriers.

The drive had been canceled the last two years because of COVID-19, but it is back for 2022. Learn more about the national initiative here.