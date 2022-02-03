Library in Dauphin County celebrates major breakthrough in expansion project

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A library expansion project in Harrisburg is underway and celebrated a major breakthrough on Thursday, Feb. 3.

For the first time, crews broke through the wall, separating the McCormick Riverfront Library and the adjacent Haldeman Haly House. The project will combine both buildings, allowing the library to provide more services for all ages.

“And when the children’s area moves downstairs, we’ll be able to expand the services for adults to cover the entire first floor,” said Lisa Howald, McCormick Riverfront Library manager.

The expansion is costing $3.5 million. The library has reached 90% of its fundraising goal and the project should be complete in the fall.

To learn more about the project, visit the campaign’s website by clicking here.