Linglestown holds low-key Memorial Day

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Linglestown held a low-key Memorial Day salute on Monday.
American Legion Honor Guard led a procession from the fire hall to the square where they placed a wreath at the American flag, while other people and groups were encouraged to follow along while social distancing.
Due to Covid-19 safety protocols, there was no parade, bands, or floats — but the message to honor fallen military remained clear.
