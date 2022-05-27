(WHTM) — With Memorial Day weekend here, towns all over the Midstate have prepared special events to honor those who’ve served in the U.S. military. See a full list, by county, of events this weekend, below:

Adams County

What: Gettysburg Memorial Day Parade

When: May 30, 2 p.m.

Where: Begins at Lefever Street in Gettysburg and head northeast to East Middle Street; turn west on East Middle Street and south on Baltimore Street to the Soldiers’ National Cemetery.

What: Gettysburg Memorial Day Ceremony

When: May 30, 3 p.m.

Where: Rostrum in the Soldiers’ National Cemetery

Details: The Color Guard from the USS Gettysburg (CG 64) will be serving as the color guard. The Keynote Speaker will be Major General Mark J. Schindler, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania

Cumberland County

What: Carlisle Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Following the parade

Where: The names of five soldiers from Cumberland County who died during the Civil War will be added to a soldiers’ monument in Veterans Memorial Courtyard during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day Commemoration

What: Camp Hill Borough 103rd Annual Memorial Day Parade

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Starts at N. 19th Street and Market Street to North 24th Street to Walnut Street, down to the Borough Building. A ceremony will follow at the Camp Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m.

What: Wreath Laying Ceremony to Honor our Fallen Military

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Soldier’s Walk in Carlisle

Details: The Michael J. Novocel M.O.H. Capital Chapter 542 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, in association with the USAHEC, will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate our Nation’s fallen. Vietnam Veteran Command Sergeant Major Audrey Bergstresser, U.S. Army Retired, will speak about serving in Vietnam. Bugler Bob Goodman will accent the solemn ceremony.

Dauphin County

What: Inaugural Platinum Memorial Day 5K

When: Race day packet pickup begins at 7:30 a.m.

Where: 1 Championship Way. Harrisburg

Details: All funds raised from this event will be donated to the widow and daughter of fallen Marine, Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, who was 1 of the 13 American Soldiers that was killed during the evacuation at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in August of 2021.

What: Midland Cemetery Ceremony

When: May 28, 1 p.m.

Where: 206 Kelker, Swatara Township (directly behind the Steelton Highspire High School)

Details: Gibran Jones an honor graduate of his advanced individual training course held by the U.S Army Signal School located in Augusta, Georgia will address the attendees. CAPT Arcangelo Dell’Anno, Officer in Charge will be giving words of inspiration to families and friends of the veterans past and present.

Lancaster County

What: Strasburg Memorial Day Parade

When: 9:00 a.m.

Where: The parade will start at the west end of Miller Street by Clearview Drive and travel down West and East Main Streets. Following the parade, there will be a service at Strasburg Cemetery.

What: Ephrata Church Memorial

When: May 20, 12 p.m.

Where: Bergstrasse Church. Sitting atop a hill at the intersection of US routes 222 and 322 in Ephrata, Bergstrasse Cemetery is the final resting place for over 200 men and women who served our country dating to the American Revolution.

Details: The program will include the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard, Ephrata Boy Scout Troop 73, and the VET-21 Salute Honor Guard. Following the service, members of Bergstrasse Church, will serve a light luncheon in the church fellowship hall.

Lebanon County

What: Lebanon Memorial Day Parade

When: May 30, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Commences at 8th Street on Cumberland Street proceeding East to 4th Street. Heads North on 4th Street to Lehman Street. Heads West on Lehman Street and concludes at Monument Park at 8th and Lehman Street.

What: Memorial Day Ceremony at Memorial Park

When: May 30, 11 a.m.

Where: 8th and Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046

What: Memorial Day Ceremony at Soldiers Block

When: May 30, 12 p.m.

Where: Mount Lebanon Cemetery, 235 Maple Street

What: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Indiantown Gap National Cemetery 40th Annual Memorial Day Program

When: May 29, 2 p.m. (rain or shine)

Where: Parking will be at the Arrow Head Community Club, Building 9-65, Fisher Avenue on Fort Indiantown Gap Military Reservation with shuttle bus transportation to and from there and the Cemetery.

York County

What: York County Department of Veterans Affairs Memorial Service

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden. The service will feature a Purple Heart ceremony for George A. Wood Jr., York County’s only African-American soldier killed in action in WW I. There will also be the annual wreath-laying ceremony.

What: York Gold Star Memorial Day 5k run or 9-mile “Tour the Memorials”

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: York Gold Star Garden. 1000 Vander Ave.

Details: Pick from one of three events. A 5K running race, or a non-competitive 5K walk, or 9 mile “Tour the Memorials” event where you can run, ride your bicycle, or walk and pass by every war memorial in York City!

