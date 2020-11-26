Lititz Borough PD offer free downtown parking until the New Year holiday

Courtesy of Lititz Borough Police Department

LITITZ Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough police Thursday, bagged all of the downtown parking meters as free of charge.

Officers welcome visitors to enjoy all the amenities the town has to offer. “Come experience all Downtown Lititz has to offer and enjoy free parking from Lititz Borough between now and the New Year holiday!”

