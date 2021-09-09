Lititz Historical Foundation ice cream social aims to send off summer with some fun

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Before you know it, the warm temperatures that bring summer fun will subside and be replaced with the (somehow) popular cooler temperatures of fall.

But for now, temperatures remain warm and that summer feeling is still hanging around. This is good news for the Lititz Historical Foundation as they will be hosting their sixth annual ice cream social event.

“The idea came up for a concert to end the summer,” Karen Genevish, LHF Board Secretary said. “We thought serving ice cream would be a fitting way as a send-off to summer. We try to include some yard games and offer those in attendance free ice cream, locally made pretzels, or other snacks and bottled water and a good band where bringing your dancing shoes is encouraged!”

A good event all going towards a greater cause of supporting the historical foundation, especially since they are celebrating an anniversary this year. “The Gardens celebrate the 25th anniversary of its renovation and dedication. The Mary Oehme Garden is in honor of the wife of a prominent local businessman and members of the Lititz Historical Foundation. They both enjoyed flowers and gardens and felt it was a fitting addition to the museum property. We continue to uphold that vision by providing a beautiful tranquil place where visitors come and reflect. It’s the best-kept secret in town that people, locals included, never knew it was there,” Genevish said.

A secret that the Lititz Historical Foundation wouldn’t mind getting out as a primary goal of the organization is to teach about all the area has to offer in history. “We want to educate visitors about the founding of Lititz in which you had to belong to the Moravian Church to live within the town’s boundaries for the first 99 years. Also to give a peek into the past of the Lititz community through items collected over the years to our archives. Before COVID restrictions, we welcomed visitors from 49 of the 50 states, North Dakota being the last holdout, and over 30 different countries,” Genevish said.

Quite the reach for an organization in the Midstate, but it should come as no surprise as the LHF can be found at or hosting almost any event in Lititz. “We try to participate in local events such as the July 4 parade, Lititz Rotary Craft Show, a stop on the Chocolate Walk and, Second Fridays in Lititz, which this month we are welcoming at the museum,” Genevish said. “Some upcoming events we are holding include a World War II Encampment in the garden on September 18, where there will be displays, reenactors, a trailer renovated to look like a home in the 1940s, and more. There will also be Carol Singing on Church Square and Candelight tours on the second Friday in December where we give free tours of the first floor of the Mueller House and both buildings are decorated for the holidays.”

So many great events that you can learn more about by going to the Ice Cream Social on Sunday, September 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with musical guest Steel Radiance. The event is free and will be held behind the gardens at 145 East Main Street in historic Lititz. Any questions about the event can be answered by calling 717-627-4636.