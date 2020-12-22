Local children from Bethesda Mission Community Center pack 600 bags of food for the less fortunate this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local children who attend the Bethesda Mission Community Center’s after-school program packed 600 food bags filled with all the ingredients for a family Christmas meal, Tuesday.

The bags were donated by local churches, schools, and businesses. Community leaders say it’s all about spreading the Christmas spirit and teaching kids the value of helping others.

“This is really important for the kids to do things like this because it’s preparing them for the future and it’s preparing them to be servant leaders in our world, and right now we really need servant leaders, leaders that are willing to get their hands dirty, leaders that are willing to get in there and really make a difference.” said Nashon Walker, teen workforce development manager of Bethesda Mission Community Center.

The hundreds of bags, along with 600 hams, will be picked up for distribution Wednesday.