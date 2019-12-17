Local girl with Down Syndrome surprised with Disney trip

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Nonprofit Baking Memories 4 Kids gave a big surprise for a local girl with Down Syndrome on Monday.

Baking Memories 4 Kids has baked millions of cookies over the last seven years to make dreams come true for families across the country.

“13 years ago, I was blessed enough to get a cancer that almost killed me. It defined why I was born,” Baking Memories 4 Kids founder, Frank Squeo said.

That diagnosis is what prompted Squeo to start the New York-based nonprofit. “We’re a nonprofit that sends very sick children on all-expense-paid trips to all of the Florida amusement parks for an entire week,” he said.

Those trips are possible due to the hard work of thousands of volunteers, baking cookies in November and December every year.

“Through the generosity of people who buy cookies, I’m able to fly all over the country and give families something to look forward to,” Squeo said.

15-year-old Molli Gregorzek has Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect; Squeo and his team decided to surprise her and put a smile on her face. The Keystone Fire Company even took part in the big day.

“We’re going to put you on a big plane. I know you’ve never been on a plane before and we’re going to fly you down to Florida to go see Mickey Mouse and go to Disney World for a whole week with your family,” Squeo told Gregorzek.

The nonprofit still has 3,000 containers of cookies to sell for the holidays and has sent 193 families on trips in total.