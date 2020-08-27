Local man gifted new wheelchair by strangers who saw his story on ABC27 News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Complete strangers gave a Harrisburg man the gift of a new wheelchair after his was stolen.

On Tuesday, ABC27 News talked with him about how a thief had stolen his electric wheelchair while it was charging outside of a nearby gas station.

A local woman and her friend saw that story and wanted to help. So she put together a GoFundMe and raised enough money to replace it.

On Thursday, they gave Williams that new chair.

“I thought that I was going to have to wait a long time before I was going to get a chair again,” Williams said.

It’s a gift that he’s overjoyed about.

“I love it,” Williams said. “I love it so much.”

This time, he doesn’t plan to let it out of his sight.

“Make sure I stay with it and don’t let it go.”

As he thanked the good Samaritans for their generosity, tears welled up in his eyes.

“I feel so good that people helped me as much as they could,” Williams said.

They’re not done yet. The woman who started the GofundMe said with the money that’s leftover she and a friend are going to go pick up groceries for Williams.