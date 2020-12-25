Local producer using music to unite people during challenging times

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Kirsten Keys is continuing a family tradition that has brought people together for more than 50 years.

Keys has produced a holiday music show that will air on ABC27 at noon on Christmas Day. Called “Together at Christmas a Celebration of Music, Hope and Diversity.”

“I learned from my father, how music can bring people together during the toughest of times.” said Keys, “We have racial division and everyone is impacted by the pandemic, but despite our difference, we have more in common.”

Keys says the show will feature a diverse gathering of artists and musicians from all over the region. She says its a representation of what the region is all about.

“I hope people will watch,” said Keys, “Music has a way of helping people cope with the negative and focus on the positive.”

An encore presentation will air Saturday, December 26, at 5 a.m.