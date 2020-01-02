Look out! Scammers claim to be with the Office for Victims of Crime

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Office for Victims of Crime has received multiple reports their office’s name is being used for a scam looking to obtain or confirm personal information from people across the country.

Be wary of anyone stating they are from the office asking for a social security number or money, suggesting the person’s social security number has been compromised.

The scammers may call from a local number and provide a false “case number.”

The office recommends everyone to remain cautious and not handily provide information to anyone who claims to be from Office for Victims of Crime or their “Fraud Prevention Unit,” which does not exist.

The office also encourages those who have received one of these calls to report this information to them through their resource center at the National Criminal Justice Reference Service at 800–851–3420.

Individuals may also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission online or by calling 877–FTC–HELP (877–382–4357). Residents may also call the police department at (717) 843-0851.