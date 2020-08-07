Lower Paxton Township volunteer fire companies receive FEMA grant

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two volunteer fire companies in Lower Paxton Township have been awarded a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency worth over $300,000.

The grant funding comes from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program and will be used to help replace old breathing equipment for the Linglestown and Colonial Park fire companies. 50 air packs will be purchased.

Last year, Lower Paxton Township Fire & Rescue Companies received a FEMA SAFER grant, which helps support the retention and recruitment of volunteers for three years.

Top Stories: