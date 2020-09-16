Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association clean-up Codorus Creek in York County

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteers took to Codorus Creek on Tuesday looking to beautify York City. The Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is always looking for more volunteers — they have another workday this Saturday starting at 7 a.m.

