Manheim Township conservation festival a go despite the pandemic

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual event in Lancaster County was a go this year despite the pandemic.

Saturday was the Lancaster Native Plant and Wildlife Festival in Manheim Township.

It promotes the conservation of natural habitats.

People had a chance to buy a variety of natural plants from nurseries in the area and get important information from non-profit organizations.

“The nurseries can help like learning about how you can interact with your environment if you have shade and sun they can coach you through that if you have bees and butterflies they can coach you through that and every little bit helps the environment we live in,” said Alex Van Pelt.

This year’s event was scaled back to accommodate COVID-19 regulations.