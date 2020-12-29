Markets open in WellSpan hospitals serving caregivers stromboli and toilet paper

Brittany Burd, nurse in the WellSpan York Hospital neonatal intensive care unit, shopped at the WellSpan York Hospital market during its grand opening.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For caregivers working around the clock to support the needs of ill patients with COVID-19, a trip to the grocery store can feel like an extra challenge. That’s why WellSpan is setting up small markets for team members at many of its hospitals.

The markets offer a selection of groceries and staple supplies, which vary by location but may include grab-and-go dinners, peanut butter and jelly, eggs and milk, and most importantly – paper towels and toilet paper.

“Staff are so stressed, and this is one less stop on the way home,” said Tim Bentzel, senior director of food and nutrition services for WellSpan Health. “We have a little bit of everything.”

The WellSpan markets are a partnership with small, independent grocery stores or farmer’s markets across the Mid-State. Those stores bring in and set up their wares, which are sold at the same price as in their regular stores.

“I appreciate the convenience of the market and that I am able to pick up something for dinner,” Bentzel added.

Though work is ongoing and the program varies across the WellSpan region. For example, leaders are still looking for a vendor for WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. And one hospital, WellSpan Waynesboro, has opted not to have a market. But the markets are so successful at some locations that they may become a permanent fixture at hospitals.

“There has been a lot of excitement, a lot of curiosity,” Bentzel said. “I heard one gentleman say, ‘Thank goodness I don’t have stop on my way home. And I know people are wearing masks here.’ “

Here are some of the items, and the participating markets, by location: