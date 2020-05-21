Mechanicsburg bridal boutique putting best foot forward during industry low

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — No prom king or queens were crowned this year and many save-the-dates have turned to save-the-donts. The constant cancellations have been tough on the event-based industry.

For the past 14 years, Midstate brides have seen Taylored For You as the mecca for everything wedding. When coronavirus hit, they weren’t immune, but the shop’s owner knows love is kind of a vaccine of its own.

“Never could I imagine anything like this would happen in my lifetime,” said Taylor Eisenberger, owner of Taylored for You Boutique.

Taylored For You last opened its doors on March 17 — no luck to be had from the Irish.

“Prom was really tough because a lot of our prom girls actually become our brides in a few years. So, we build a relationship with them, and we kinda got that cut short a little bit this year,” Eisenberger said.

With a pin in prom, the focus shifts to weddings, but that’s another uncertainty.

“We’re still getting deliveries and packages of our brides dresses, which is awesome, and then we can call them with the good news like, ‘hey your dress is here. You can’t come try it on but, it’s here!'” Eisenberger said.

When the here meets the now, Eisenberger isn’t so sure weddings will be the same.

“Downsize, maybe? You know, obviously less people with all the rules and guidelines. So, maybe they don’t want an elaborate wedding gown, just something very simple,” she said.

Starting Saturday, the boutique will be open by appointment only. A mask will be required and brides will be limited to two guests per visit.

“We will be really careful with how many dresses the brides try on, and maybe limit that because we will be cleaning and steaming each dress after they are tried on,” Eisenberger said.

Times have changed, but Eisenberger said there’s no need to get the wedding bell blues. A pandemic can’t crash love or the perfect dress.

“They know we’re not going anywhere. We’ve been here for 14 years. We’re not going to let the pandemic slow us down,” Eisenberger said.

Around the time all this happened, Eisenberger decided to pursue another one of her dreams to open an online boutique called “Your Ever-Changing Closet.” The project helped supplement her income during some of the darkest days of the pandemic.